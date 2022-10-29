Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress on Saturday held a protest rally against the rise in crime against women and demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in a bid to restore the rule of law.

The workers and supporters of the Youth Congress led by its president Rakhu Das held a rally and later staged a demonstration in front of the residence of the Chief Minister at LaxmiNaraya temple road in Agartala city.

While speaking to reporters, Rakhu Das said, "By spending lakhs of rupees of common people, this BJP government is campaigning for good governance in the state. But in the name of good governance, the law and order have completely deteriorated. Every day there are cases of murder and rape. In this week, more than four rape-related incidents took place and the BJP leaders are involved in such cases."

Also read: Tripura: BJYM burns Rahul Gandhi's effigy, Congress lodges FIR

Referring to the gangrape incident of Kumarghat in Unakoti District, he said, "Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has given false information to hide the real fact that the son of Minister Bhagaban Das is involved in a gang rape case at Kumarghat. Minister Chowdhury one day said that the son of Minister Das was in Guwahati on the day of the rape incident, while on the next day, the same minister said the son was in Agartala. Our question is, where does the law and order situation of Tripura stand?"

"This is what the government is doing in the name of good governance. BJP leaders are saving the rapists. If Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha doesn't remove Minister Bhagaban Das from his post, then we believe that the CM is also involved in such cases. We condemn such incidents. We are also demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister in a bid to restore the rule of law," he added.