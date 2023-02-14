Guwahati (Assam): A brutal murder at a drug rehabilitation centre on Monday raised concerns over the goings-on at the rehab centres in Assam's Guwahati city. In Hatigaon locality, a young man was hacked to death by a fellow occupant with a sharp weapon at the Miracle Rehab Centre located on Ajanta Road. The shocking scene of the murder was captured on CCTV cameras at the centre.

The deceased victim was identified as Arindam Khaund. He was attacked by another youth named Aminur Hussain who was also staying at the same center. The Hatigaon police have already detained the accused. But it is yet to be ascertained why the accused killed Arindam. The footage captured on CCTV showed a young man armed with a weapon attacking another man.

There were differences between Arinandam Khaund and Aminur Hussain over an issue relating to the rehab centre. The sight of Aminur Hussain beating up Arindam Khaund was also clearly captured on camera. Several other youths at the center witnessed the murder. One of them stopped Hussain from further stabbing Khaund but by that time the victim sustained fatal injuries.

Aminur Hussain began stabbing Arindam Khaund in the stomach with a knife. He went on attacking the victim. As a result of which Arindam Khaund collapsed on the spot. Four youths who were there remained silent spectators. They tried to stop at the last minute. Now questions arose whether the brutal murder took place due to negligence on the part of the staff of the center.

The real cause of the murder will come to light only after a police investigation, officials said. The incident sparked concerns about what is actually going on in the drug rehabilitation centres in Assam. The public are demanding a crackdown on drug rehabilitation centres as they have become hotbeds of attacks and violence.