Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday informed that Yogi Aditiyanath, who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second term, will pay a visit to Tripura soon. Addressing an event here at Agartala Chief Minister Deb said, “I had a conversation with Yogi over the phone. He said soon he will visit Tripura. Not only him, but also Chief Ministers of Manipur, Goa and other states that went to polls recently will also come here”.

Hailing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Deb said, “After Prime Minister Modi came to power, North-eastern states are witnessing development. Successful implementation of cluster planning has been ensured for the development of the state and uplift of the tribes."

READ: Attack on Hindus: Tripura CM alleges conspiracy to disrupt Indo-Bangla ties

Sharing the experience of his Nagaland counterpart, Deb said, “All the Chief Ministers of North East regions are very close to each other nowadays. Often we share our thoughts over the development activities being carried out in the North East region.

“When I asked Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about his experience of being in office before PM Modi came to power, he said that Chief Ministers of small states used to get less importance in New Delhi. Only after PM Modi came to power all the CMs are given equal importance and patient hearing.,” he added. On the 2023 polls slated for next year, Deb said, “I am optimistic that people of the state shall repose their faith in BJP for the development it brought in the last four years.