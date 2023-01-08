Guwahati: A woman complained to the vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department against police personnel for allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakhs as a bribe for taking action in a complaint lodged by her at Satgaon police station in Guwahati. The woman said to be the wife of a martyred colonel and a resident of House-49 on Sonai Mikir Road in the Satgaon area of the city was called up by an unidentified person three months ago and demanded Rs 10 lakhs, the caller also threatened to kill her only four-year-old son if she fails to pay the money.

Following the incident, she immediately rushed to the Satgaon Police station to lodge a complaint. But, they demanded Rs 500 to register the case as alleged by her. After not getting any help from the police, the woman decided to go to the designated place near the Pratiksha Hospital as asked by the unidentified caller.

According to the woman, as she reached the designated spot and spotted the caller, she tactfully informed the constable of Satgaon police station, Nippon Kolita, who was at some distance. But the constable, instead of arresting the accused, demanded Rs 2 lakh from her to arrest the accused. The woman paid some money to the armed man, who reached to collect the money and somehow managed to escape the spot. Later, constable Nipen Kalita came to her house and took Rs 15,000 and Rs 2,000 in two installments on the pretext of arresting the accused.

After all these incidents, the woman lodged a complaint with the vigilance, Anti-Corruption Department and CID. As soon as Satgaon police station OC Manjit Buragohain learnt about the incident he called up the woman and returned the money to her taken by the costable Nipen Kalita. However, he forcibly removed the FIR registered in the matter and also threatened the woman not to disclose the incident before the media. Now, after receiving a complaint, the CID has launched a probe into the matter.