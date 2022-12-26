Tezpur (Assam): A woman, who was riding a two-wheeler, was critically injured after a youth threw acid on her in the Sonitpur district of Assam, police said on Monday. The accused was arrested and the police started an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the attack. The incident took place at Dhekiajuli on Sunday evening when the 35-year-old woman, engaged with the National Rural Livelihood Mission, was returning home from work on her scooter.

Also read Delhi acid attack: Acid bought on Flipkart, 'revenge' for calling off friendship

"A youth from a tea garden asked her to stop, but she did not. He then threw acid on her and she fell," the police officer added. She then started running to escape but he chased her and threw more acid at her. "She suffered more than 15 per cent burn injuries on her head, neck, and ear. She is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital and is recovering now," the officer said.