Guwahati: A woman from Assam's Nagaon district has been arrested by Assam police on Wednesday for expressing her desire through social media platform to join banned insurgent group 'United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent' (ULFA-I).

On Tuesday night, Nagaon Police detained Shipra Dutta, wife of a state government officer from Guwahati. Shipra posted on Facebook opposing the government and police for "destroying her life". She further filed some complaints with the police against a local BJP leader named Tapan Das who repeatedly harassed her mentally and physically, but the police did not act on her complaint. As a mode of protest against police inaction to her complaint, she expressed her desire to join the ULFA-(I).

A case has been registered against her at Nagaon Sadar Police Station and further investigation is on.