Shillong, Kohima : Voting began for the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly Polls on Monday at 7 am amid tight security arrangements made by the Election Commission. People were seen queueing up in front of the polling stations since morning in the single phase polling for both the States in the North East. As many as 33 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

It is a challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the voters are going to decide the fate of its existing alliance governments in the two States. Over 550 candidates are in the fray in today's polls. They will be allowed to vote till 4 pm. The 443 km international border with Bangladesh in Meghalaya has been ordered to be closed on account of the polls.

Elaborate security has been ensured across states to ensure a free and transparent polling process. The BJP has been having alliance with State parties under the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and National People's Party (NPP). March 2 is the day when the final results will be announced for the Assembly elections in the North Eastern States.

In Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is locked in a fight with Congress party's Seyievilie Sachu. Meghalaya throws up a contest between the ruling NPP led by Conrad Sangma and TMC's former CM Mukul Sangma. The BJP leaders are confident that their party will be able to win majority on its own unlike in the 2018 election when no party got enough numbers to form the government.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned in these polls. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed election meetings.

Meghalaya has got 3,419 booths, of which 640 vulnerable and 323 critical. Eighty four booths are both critical and vulnerable, officials said. Over 53 observers, including 20 general observers, 21 expenditure observers and 12 police observers will oversee polling process.