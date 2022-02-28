Imphal: Stray incidents of violence between supporters of rival political parties marred the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur on Monday. Polling was suspended in one of the polling booths and security forces had to resort to firing in the sky to contain the situation.

Sources at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur said that four incidents of stray violence occurred as voting was underway for 38 constituencies in the state. While voting resumed in three of these four polling stations, voting was suspended in one of the polling stations because supporters of rival political parties damaged electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Polling was suspended at one of the polling booths in Keithelmanbi area under Saitu in Kangkokpi constituency following the violence. The security personnel had to resort to firing in the blank to contain the situation," a senior official said while adding that some people were arrested for their involvement in the violence.

"An FIR is being lodged and necessary action will be taken once the polling process in other areas comes to an end," he added.

Repolling is likely to be ordered in the polling booth, the official said.

In the three other polling booths where violence broke out, voting resumed after the situation was brought under control.