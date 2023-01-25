Guwahati: Security arrangements have been tightened across Assam, with the banned ULFA (Independent) outfit calling for its routine boycott of Republic Day celebrations, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. All district administrations have been asked to keep a strict vigil, particularly in sensitive areas, to avoid any untoward incident during the celebrations.

The ULFA(I)'s boycott of Republic Day and Independence Day is routine but we do not want to take any chances with security arrangements, he said. The ULFA (I), in a press release emailed to media houses, gave a call for the boycott of the Republic Day celebrations in the state. There are intelligence inputs, however, that the outfit is trying to regroup in some Upper Assam districts such as Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Charaideo and they may try to create disturbances but the security forces are prepared to thwart any such attempt, the official added.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh has also visited the districts in Upper Assam to review the prevailing scenario. Patrolling has been intensified in the districts sharing the international borders, and also those along the inter-state boundaries of the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Vehicular checking has also been increased across the state. District administrations have been asked to ensure tight security in the grounds where the Republic Day parades will be held. The security threat during Republic Day or Independence Day celebrations has reduced considerably over the years with militancy on the wane and most outfits coming forward for talks, besides surrendering their firearms, the official said.

The ULFA(I), however, is yet to come forward for talks though Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on assuming office in May 2021, had sent out an olive branch to the banned outfit for negotiations. The outfit had announced a ceasefire which was renewed every three months but there has been no progress in negotiations with Sarma recently urging the people of the state to exert pressure on ULFA chief Paresh Barua to give up the demand for sovereignty which is acting as a hindrance in the peace process.

There are also reports of the ULFA(I) trying to regroup in some districts of Upper Assam, leading to encounters with security forces and seizure of firearms and ammunition. In Dhubri, for the first time, the official function of the district will be held in Satrasal near the India-Bangladesh border to involve local people in the celebration. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the tricolour at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati in the state function. (PTI)