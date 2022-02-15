Agartala: Criticizing the then UPA-led Congress government for not giving importance to Northeast India, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday that the region started witnessing growth "only after BJP came to power".

Sonowal said that growth in all sectors of the Northeast started after the BJP government was formed in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference Tuesday evening at the Pradesh BJP office in Agartala, Sonowal said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire Northeast is growing faster in all sectors. Prior to 2014, the region was neglected by the then Congress government”.

Criticizing Congress, he also said that the potential of both the Northeast region and the whole of India was not realized until the UPA-led government was in power. “PM has directed all the union ministers to visit the NE region and to pay special attention to the proper implementation of centre’s different schemes in the region. Now NE has registered ability and strength in the map of India. It is Narendra Modi who has narrated the NE as ‘Asta Laxmi’ of India because of its potential, possibilities, and prosperity. Now all the resources are available in the NE”, Sonowal asserted.

The Union Minister further said that among the Northeast states, it is Tripura that has the fastest growth in several sectors. “Tripura government under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is performing very well in many sectors, due to which the economy is growing faster. Because of PM’s special initiative now, Tripura has more than 8 Nation Highways, 6 express trains from Agartala connecting different parts of the country. All sections of people are now taking the advantage of this connectivity and I believe the future of Tripura is very bright”, the minister said.