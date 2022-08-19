Guwahati: A married youth ended his life on Friday morning in the Amingaon area of Kamrup district in Assam, as he was unable to pay an amount of Rs 40,000 demanded by police as a bribe to resolve his family dispute. "One of the police officers was threatening him and demanded Rs 40000 or else he will be sent to jail," said the deceased's elder sister to local media on Friday.

However, Amingaon police officer Muktesher Rahman rubbished bribery claims and also harassment allegations and added, "Bhubaneswar Paul had a minor scuffle with his wife on Thursday night after which his wife filed a complaint against him at the police station. We called Bhubaneswar to resolve the issue in presence of his wife and resolved it," he added.

"Later, we got the information about his suicide on Friday around 1:30 pm. We rushed to the spot and investigated the matter. His body was sent for postmortem," he further added.

However, Bhubaneswar's elder sister reiterated her claims and said her brother expressed his helplessness in arranging the amount demanded by the police.