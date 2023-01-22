Guwahati: Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people of the state to exert "moral pressure" on the ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah to give up his demand for sovereignty, Barua demanded that the government hold a referendum in Assam to know whether the people of the state want sovereignty or not.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Baruah also said that the referendum should be held only among the indigenous people of Assam and its outcome will not be accepted if "outsiders" get involved in the referendum.

‘‘Hold a transparent and fair referendum on whether Assam wants sovereignty or not. ULFA-I demands that a referendum should be held on sovereignty. But that referendum has to be held among the indigenous people of Assam. It will not be accepted if outsiders are involved in the voting," said Baruah. He also said that he will not object if the indigenous Assamese people vote for peace in Assam without sovereignty and thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his efforts to resolve the ULFA-I issue.

Also Read: ULFA-govt peace talks: Sovereignty cannot be compromised, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Chief Minister on January 1 urged the people of Assam to convince Baruah to give up his demand for sovereignty so that "History does not consider him a betrayer," he said. "Our (government) efforts are on ...We have kept the doors open ... There are points of differences and also points of agreement. We should remain hopeful", Sarma told reporters.

Referring to Barua's demand for sovereignty, Sharma said that as the Chief Minister of Assam, he has taken oath on the Constitution to protect its sovereignty and integrity.

"I cannot retreat from the oath I had taken or I will not remain in office. I think he also cannot go back on his demand as he feels that people will consider him a betrayer after around 10000 people have died in insurgency related violence in Assam," he added.

"At this stage there are irreconcilable differences ... It is, therefore, the responsibility of the people, including intellectuals and different organisations, to urge him to give up the demand for sovereignty.

"Moral pressure must be exerted on him (Paresh Barua) to convince him that if he gives up the demand for sovereignty, history will not consider him as a betrayer", Sarma said.