Tinsukia (Assam): An insurgent belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) was gunned down by the Assam police on Wednesday night during an encounter in the Malugaon area in the Tinsukia district. The operation, which commenced after the state police received inputs regarding the presence of about seven to eight ULFA (I) militants in Malugaon, was led by IGP North Assam Jitmal Doley, supported by the armed forces.

The group was planning to kidnap an influential businessman from Tinsukia, and also had plans to attack both DGP GP Singh as well as IGP Doley due to their consistent efforts against the group, most likely through hand grenade attacks or setting up Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), a police officer informed. The gunfight took place in Malugaon at around 1:30 am. The deceased was identified as one Uday Asom alias Uttam Lahon, known as an IED expert. The other cadre fled the spot, Tinsukia SP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said. The exchange of fire between the two sides stayed on for at least seven minutes, he added.

Also read: Senior ULFA(I) leader surrenders in Assam

Subsequently, one pistol, one rifle, two hand grenades, explosive material, medicines, a backpack and a blanket were recovered from the spot. Security forces have surrounded the area and are looking to identify the remaining members of the banned outfit, who took part in the gunfight, the police added.

ULFA (I) was previously known as ULFA-ATF (ULFA Anti-Talks faction), led by the outfit's 'Chairman' Abhijit Barman, and 'Vice-hairman' as well as 'Commander-in-Chief' Paresh Baruah. The group, as per reports, is currently based somewhere on the Sino-Myanmar border and has an approximate strength of 150 to 200 militants. Divided into three groups based on military activities, the current ULFA (I) formations largely operate from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Majuli in the Jorhat district of Assam.