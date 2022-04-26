Guwahati: In a shocking development, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA-I, a banned insurgent group in Assam led by Paresh Baruah have circulated a video statement of a "mole" of Assam police in the outfit. The outfit claimed that the Assam police had planted some youth in the organization "to divide and weaken it". Revealing the alleged plan of the Assam Police, the outfit also claimed that several youths have been sent to join the organization as its cadres and later spy on the organization.

In the video statement, one youth is seen confessing that he was planted in the organization by a senior official of the Assam police, who not only helped him join the outfit but also assured to pay him Rs 1 crore if he succeeds in the mission. Identifying himself as Sanjib Kumar Sharma, the alleged mole said that he hails from Baihata Chariali near Guwahati.

"I used to have a brother Apurba Kumar Sharma. He was a para commando of the Indian Army who was killed during an ambush by the militants in Manipur about two months back. I was told by senior Assam police officer Parth Sarathi Mahanta that ULFA (Independent) is involved in the killing of my brother. Mahanta asked me to join the ULFA and to monitor their camps and their location. The officer also asked me to take revenge for my brother's killing and promised Rs 1 crore if I succeed in this mission," Sarma is seen saying.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Guwahati City) Partha Sarathi Mahanta refused to comment on the issue. "I am an officer with the Guwahati Police Commissionerate. I am not aware why the person has taken my name. I was in no way involved in any such thing," Mahanta told the media. Asked whether he knows Sanjib Sarma, Mahanta said that he has to meet a lot of people every day due to the nature of his job and that he does not remember the person who made the allegation against him. "I will not like to make any comment on this. The concerned authority will comment on it at an opportune time," Mahanta said.

