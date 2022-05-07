Guwahati: Banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has executed two informants planted by the Assam police and the Indian Army at their camps. A statement issued by the ULFA (Independent), on Saturday, said that the two were executed after the highest body of the organization decided about it. The statement further said that the organization have a few days back nabbed two new recruits when they were trying to escape from one of the roving camps of the organization.

"Later during interrogation, both cadres identified as Sanjib Sarma and Dhanjit Das, admitted that they were planted in the Ulfa (I) camp by the Assam Police and Indian Army to leak out information and plant technical devices so that the location could be traced by the police," said Self styled captain Rinju Asom of the Ulfa (I).

The outlawed outfit had recently sent confessional statements of the two cadres to the media where they had admitted how they were trained and planted by state police and the Indian Army at the camps.