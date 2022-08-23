Assam: Assam police along with the Kolkata-based military intelligence conducted a joint operation and arrested two suspected Rohingya from Badarpur railway station in Assam's Karimganj district on Tuesday.

The two suspects were allegedly on their way from Jammu and Kashmir to Bangladesh via the Karimganj border in Assam. They have been identified as Jamal Hussain (26) and Amir Hakim (18). They are residents of Myanmar.

Also read: West Bengal IPS officer Koteshwar Rao appears before ED in New Delhi

Police have seized two mobile phones, an amount of Rs 10,230 (Indian currency notes) and 980 taka (Bangladesh currency notes) from the suspects. The arrested were handed over to the Badarpur police. Police are interrogating the duo for further information.