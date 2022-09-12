Guwahati (Assam): The Assam state police on Monday arrested two terror suspects with alleged links with the Bangladesh-based terror group, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), in Assam. The ABT suspects were arrested from Nagaon and Morigaon last night. One member was identified as Ikramul Hussain of Moirabari, Morigaon district. Ikramul is a driver and farmer by profession. Another member was identified as Musaddiq Hussain, of Bhakatgaon in Nagaon, Musaddik was the Imam of a Madrassa in Garaimari.

Also Read: J&K: Two terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Anantnag, as many arrested in Shopian

Police seized several objectionable documents from them. The two ABT members were arrested on the basis of information provided by Mufti Mustafa, who was arrested earlier. According to police, a training camp for jihadist activity was held in the Milanpur area of Morigaon a few months before. A Bangladeshi militant also participated there to inspire the people for Jihadist activity, sourced said. Police questioned the two arrested ABT members.

Morigaon district administration demolished a madrassa at Moirabari last month after police busted a terror module there. It may be recalled the ABT is an affiliate of Al Qaeda in Sub Continent.