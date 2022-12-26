Guwahati: A Special NIA Court in Guwahati has convicted two persons in a case related to the recruitment of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen registered in 2018. Shahnawaz Alam and Omar Faruk, both residents of Hojai district in Assam, were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, each with a fine by the Special Court.

The accused were convicted under Sections 120B of IPC, 18, 18B, 19, and 38 of the UA(P) Act and sentenced to RI for five years and a fine says press release issued by NIA on Saturday. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 124/2018 dated 14.09.2018 at Jamunamukh PS, Dist. Hojai, Assam, and re-registered by NIA on 05.10.2018. After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against five accused on March 11, 2019.

The case relates to the arrest of accused Md Shahnawaz Alam on September 13, 2018, as he had close connections with Md Kamruz Zaman, a suspected terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Kamruj Zaman, Shahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alom, Omar Faruk, and other accused hatched a conspiracy to recruit members for raising a module of Hizb-ul Mujahideen in Assam for striking terror in the minds of people with terrorist activities.