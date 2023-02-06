Dibrugarh (Assam): Two persons were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old minor girl in Dibrugarh, Assam. The arrested accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali, police said. The minor girl, who was the victim in the case, was found unconscious near the Athabari tea garden, according to Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra.

The SP said that the victim girl was found with her hands and legs tied with a rope, and it is suspected that she was gang-raped. She had been missing since February 3. The accused will be prosecuted under Section 376 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexually Offences) Act, 2012, said the Dibrugarh SP.

The accused have kidnapped the minor girl and took her to the tea garden. They perpetrated the crime on her for over two days and then left her in an unconscious condition there, sources said. The relatives of the victim suspected local youth and complained to the police immediately. After registering the case, the police began the investigation.

Based on the information provided by the girl's family members, the police questioned Bhaijan Ali which eventually led to the arrests. The police are making arrangements to produce the accused before the court.