Guwahati (Assam): The students and staff of an army school in Guwahati city here were treated to a rare visual teat as an uninvited guest, a wild elephant, gatecrashed their school premises. The tusker was said to have come out of the nearby Amsing sanctuary and strayed onto the premises of the Army Public School in Satgaon area. The school authorities heaved a sigh of relief as the elephant did not cause any damage.

Wild jumbo strays into a school in Guwahati

Videos of the elephant roaming in the school premises went viral. Onlookers took videos of the pachyderm's sojourn in the school and posted them on social media. These days, wild elephants entering residential areas in search of food has become a regular feature in Guwahati. One of the videos which has been captured shows the tusker roaming in the school corridor.

Also read: No intention to send temple elephants back to Assam, TN tells court

The school authorities said that upon getting information about the elephant, the forest department personnel reached the spot and managed to chase the elephant back to the Amsing sanctuary where it belongs. The movement of wild animals is often seen in the Narengi Army Cantonment as well as in the Satgaon area of Guwahati in search of food.

The elephant in school video triggered an array of reactions on social media, mostly funny. However, wildlife experts say that elephants entering residential areas is caused because of unchecked deforestation.