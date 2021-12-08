Agartala: Tripura will host the ‘Destination Tripura - Investment Summit 2021' on December 9 and 10 at Pragya Bhavan in the state. Speaking with reporters, Industry and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb claimed, "There is no big industry in the state and therefore, the aim of ‘Destination Tripura - Investment Summit 2021' is to set up industries in the state."

“More than 80 companies and industrialists had given their confirmation to visit this two-day long summit. The move is aimed at boosting investment in the state's industrial sector and creating jobs”, he said.

The Minister hoped that the discussions to be held on 9th and 10th December would play an important role in the development of industry in the state in the coming days.

“The government will provide special assistance to those who want to open industrial establishments in the fields of food processing, tea, bamboo, handicrafts, agar, tourism, IT, and higher education. The government is determined to take Tripura forward in the field of industry in the coming days”, the minister said.

Minister Manoj Kanti Deb said the establishment of industries would provide employment and the state would be financially benefited. Over 100 delegates will participate in the seminar by responding to the application.

“We are organizing this two-day long event to draw the attention of the industrialists and companies which in turn will expand employment opportunities for many youths in Tripura”, the minister added.