Agartala: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday said at least 156 schools across the state will be identified as model schools under the PM-ShRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme by the Central Government. Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, the minister stated that two schools from each of the 58 blocks and 20 urban local bodies would be identified for the project.

"The central budget for the implementation of this project is 27,360 crores. A total of 14,500 schools from across the country will be selected as model schools in this project," he said.

The Education Minister said that the identification of these schools will be completed in the state very soon and expressed hope that the implementation of this project will increase the quality of education of the students as well as the quality of the learning environment.

36 more schools will have the Chakma language as the medium for education, he further observed. "Among these are two secondary schools, two higher secondary schools, six primary schools, and 26 lower primary schools. Earlier, the Chakma language was used in 87 schools. Now it will be launched in 36 more schools,” he said.