Agartala: The Tripura government has decided to develop mushroom villages in the current financial year in four agricultural divisions of the West district in the state. Sources from the agriculture department said that plans chalked out to develop mushroom villages in the current financial year in four agricultural divisions of the West Tripura district. In this programme, 11,000 families will be supported in mushroom cultivation and mushroom villages will be developed in the district.

"In all, 3,500 families in the Jirania Agricultural Sub-Division, 2,500 in the Dukli Agricultural Sub-Division, 3,300 in the Mohanpur Agricultural Sub-Division and 1,700 in the Hejamara Agricultural Sub-Division will be brought under mushroom cultivation. The families belonging to the mushroom village will be given mushroom seeds of improved species," the source said. It informed that 1,700 families in the Hejamara Agricultural Sub-Division and 500 families in the Dukli Agricultural Sub-Division had already been given assistance.