Agartala: To create a ‘roadmap’ ahead of the crucial assembly election of Tripura in 2023, the rebel MLAs of BJP including Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha held a meeting with the local BJP leaders who have come from different assembly constituencies under West District.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Asish Kumar Saha said, “The real leaders who have fought to oust the left front from power, they are now being deprived of all kinds of facilities and are now being humiliated.” Saha claimed that the agenda of the government is to develop the socio-economic security of people that is nowhere in the state.

“We have visited all the districts in Tripura and met with the people leading a progressive role in anti-Left politics and held a meeting with them,” he said.

MLA Saha, howeverm claimed that the anger of the common people is increasing day after day. He said that not only common people but many leaders including leaders from the grassroots levels are also not happy. “The real leaders who have fought to end the left rule are also humiliated and deprived in many ways. For all these issues and solution is necessary and for which a road map is necessary before the assembly poll,” he said.

Also read: BSP's RS candidate in trouble as party's 7 MLAs revolt in UP