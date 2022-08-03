Agartala: Tripura Power Department is planning to set up a model village in the state that will entirely run on solar power. The idea was discussed during a review meeting of the power department on Tuesday which was chaired by Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma who is also the power minister of the state.

In the meeting, Secretary of Tripura State Power Department Brijesh Pandey said that Tripura State Electrical Corporation Limited is working on various plans for uninterrupted power supply in the state. He said that more sub-stations will be set up across the state by December. So far the state government has installed a total of 22,500 street lights across the state. “Installation of more lights is in progress. 3 lakh study lamps have been provided in the state so far.

Till July this year, 1,057 solar pumps have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum scheme. There is a target of giving more which will be completed by the month of February next year," he said. He said that an initiative has been taken to build a model village based on solar power in the state. Later the Chief Minister said that besides modernizing the electricity service in the state, priority has been given to provide uninterrupted power service in the state.

"To this end, flagship projects for the development of electricity services should be implemented speedily with transparency. Those who want to get electricity service should be encouraged and given electricity connection," he said. The Chief Minister directed to take strict action against those involved in electricity theft. The department, he said, should keep an eye on the matter so that the customers are not subjected to any kind of harassment.