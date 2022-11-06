Agartala: A minor was arrested in Tripura's Agartala on Sunday for allegedly killing four persons, including three of his family members. The deceased include the former's mother, sister and grandfather, police said.

We rushed to the spot soon after the incident and recovered four bodies, including the bodies of three females and one male. The accused is a minor, Ramesh Yadav, Superintendent of Police for Dhalai district, said. He further informed that the minor was currently under police custody.

After committing the crime, the accused buried the victims' bodies in a pit near the courtyard of the house and fled. Having received inputs, police approached the spot and registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC, officials noted.

The deceased have been identified as Badal Debnath (70) - grandfather of the accused, the latter's mother Samita Debnath (32), his sister as well as one Rekha Deb - a relative. They were all residents of Durai Shivbari, under Kamalpur PS in the district.

The accused was arrested within a few hours of the incident, police informed, adding that probe was in progress to determine the real motive of the crime.