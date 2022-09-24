Agartala: The district and session judge court of the Dhalai district on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his father-in-law and for assaulting his wife in 2010.

According to AIGP (Law and order) Jyotishman Das Choudhury, the district and sessions judge court on Thursday convicted and sentenced the accused Ranguna Reang of Subhashnagar in Tripura to life imprisonment and Rs 10,000 as a fine under Section 302 of the IPC. The accused has also been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of one year for the commission of an offense punishable under Section 323 of IPC.

"On the night of November 4, 2010, accused Ranguna Reang assaulted his wife. Hearing screams and cries, when the father-in-law of the accused came to save his daughter, the accused hit him with an axe, as a result of which he died on the spot. SI Poushdhan Rupini of Raishya Bari Police Station (Now Dy SP of Tripura Police Crime Branch) thoroughly investigated the case and finally, a charge sheet was submitted which subsequently ended in conviction," added Choudhury.