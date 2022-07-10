Agartala: The Tripura government has launched a new scheme 'Earn with Learn’ as a part of the ‘Vidyalay Chalo Abhiyan’ programme to bring back the dropout students to schools. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said about 8,000 students between the age group of 6 and 14 in the state have dropped out of schools during the Covid-19.

“It has been decided to take up this project to get all these students into school and bring them back into the mainstream of education”, he said. The minister further said that in the implementation of this project, the third-year students of all the colleges will be used to bring the students, who left schools during the pandemic.

“A comprehensive door-to-door survey would be conducted in the state to make the campaign a success. The third-year students of the colleges, who are willing to participate in the survey as volunteers, will be requested to register their names in their respective colleges. Rs 500 per would be given to the third-year students of the colleges as an honorarium for identification and inclusion of such dropouts to school again. The project requires an estimated 10,000 volunteers”, Nath said. He informed that Anganwadi staff and ASHA workers will be assisting the third-year students of the college in this work.