Agartala: The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) along with an anti-narcotic team of Tripura Police seized more than 4,000 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from Kanchanjunga Express in Agartala Railway station on Monday.

"We received information from the anti-narcotic team of Tripura Police about the smuggling. A team led by GRP and anti-narcotics carried out a raid at the Kanchanjunga express that came here in Agartala from Sealdah of West Bengal. While searching the train we seized huge quantities of Phensedyl," Sanjit Sen, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP said. “As per preliminary search we have seized 16 cartons carrying more than 4,000 bottles of Phensedyl," Sen said.

