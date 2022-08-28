Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced that the State government has taken initiative to set up an AIIMS hospital in the state. The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing the inauguration of the 17th Foundation Day of Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Teaching Hospital. “Initiatives have been taken to set up AIIMS hospital in the state. The establishment of AIIMS hospital will improve the standard of treatment for medical students as well as doctors in the state”, he said.

He further said that Tripura Medical College is not lagging behind other medical colleges in any state. “This medical college has an advanced infrastructure, medical services, experienced doctors, health workers and an oxygen plant. In the coming days, the State government will take more initiatives in the development of this medical college”, he said.

It may be mentioned that Dr Saha has served as a professor in the Dental Department at Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Teaching Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the medicos and doctors not only to treat patients but also to strive for the betterment of society. Only then will it be possible to build a better Tripura with everyone's cooperation. The Chief Minister suggested preparing an e-Book on those who have contributed to the establishment of the college.