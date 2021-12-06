Agartala: The 66th death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar was observed in Agartala this morning on the premises of the Tripura State Museum, with due dignity.

The event was organized by the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department. At the beginning of the ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Jishnu Dev Verma paid homage to BR Ambedkar by laying a wreath near his statue.

Minister of Scheduled Caste Welfare Bhagaban Chandra Das, MLA Dilip Das, MLA Rebati Mohan Das, MLA Ranjit Das, West Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Antara Sarkar Deb, and Scheduled Caste Welfare Department chief secretary LH Darlong also paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Later, while talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Dev Verma said that Dr. Ambedkar was a brilliant politician and a man of many talents.

“The country knows him as the father of the Indian constitution. Dr. Ambedkar worked to establish social justice and was always a voice for the welfare of the backward people and society”, the deputy chief minister said. Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is also following in the footsteps of Dr. Ambedkar.

Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Bhagaban Chandra Das said while talking to reporters, "Dr. Ambedkar has written the largest constitution in the world. The country has come a long way based on the constitution."