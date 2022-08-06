Agartala: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Friday has accused the Tripura government for purportedly treating the district council unfairly and for not cooperating. TTAADC is a symbol of integrity, harmony and unity of the tribal and non-tribal people of the state.

While speaking in a workshop on 'Jhum Cultivation', the Chief Whip of TTAADC Rabindra Debbarma said that the district council had written to the state government many times for help in various matters, however, no positive reply came from their end.

"The state government is mistreating the TTAADC administration. We have written to the state government for help in various matters. The authorities of various state government departments are not cooperating with the TTAADC authorities. The rubber plantation season will end in the next few days. But the state government has not informed anything about the supplying of rubber saplings to the district council", he alleged.

Soon after TIPRA Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma formed the council in TTAADC, they have raised a series of allegations against the state government for not cooperating with the district council in various developmental works as major departments like higher education, finance, home, etc, all falls under the purview of Tripura government.