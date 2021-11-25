Agartala: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders on Thursday gheraoed the West Agartala Police Station after the party leaders were ousted from their wards and the polling agents were not allowed to enter into the polling booth during civic body election allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party goons.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, senior CPIM leader Pabitra Kar termed the election as ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’.

“Today’s election is false and fabricated. All the booths of the state were captured by the BJP goons. Section 144 was declared but the BJP goons from Mohanpur, Jirania, Bishalgarh, and from other parts of the state already entered the Agartala city to unleash violence, to capture the booths. All the booths were already in their hands," he said.

He also slammed the police and election commission for not taking any steps to prevent violence and malpractices.

“We had complained to the IG Law and Order, Election Commissioner, Election Returning officer, local police but all are keeping quite. They had not initiated any action against culprits. Around 16 candidates were forcefully ousted from their wards. We came to the police station to lodge a complaint but no one is receiving it. These malpractices are in violation of Supreme Court and High Court orders,” Kar told this publication.

He however said, “We demand postponement of elections. I am challenging them (BJP) to win elections in fair manner but they aren't responding. BJP has no ideology, this party is loaded with goondas.”