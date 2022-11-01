Agartala: The workers and supporters of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee were on Monday allegedly attacked by BJP supporters, who also vandalised a Congress party office in the Indranagar area in Agartala city. Speaking to the media, former BJP MLA and senior Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha said during the observation of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, “BJP-backed goons barged into the party office in Indranagar of Agartala and vandalised it”.

The party flags, festoons and portraits of the former Prime Minister were either ransacked or torn apart by the miscreants, he said. He said the BJP supporters attacked the Congress workers in at least five locations. “At a time when Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha is campaigning about good governance, his workers and supporters are leaving no stone unturned to prove him wrong.

According to Saha, in several places, Congress workers faced threats, intimidation and physical assaults when they tried to help the poor to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said as a part of the programme, food was distributed among the poor in many places.

“At first they threw the food and vandalised everything in the Siddhi Asram area. The same happened in Udaipur, Shalgarah under Gomati District”, he alleged. Saha further said that the “BJP goons also molested three women Congress workers and thrashed one of the youth Congress leaders Partha Saha, who suffered serious injuries”.

“They also attacked Sunirmal Chakraborty, the social media coordinator for Tripura Congress when he tried to protect his sisters from the BJP goons,” alleged Saha. He further informed that an FIR has been already registered and the police assured that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours.