Agartala: Congress MLA and former Tripura BJP Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday compared the BJP rule to the rule of Adolf Hitler. Like other states, the Pradesh Congress in Agartala has staged a protest in front of the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) protesting the summoning of AICC President Sonia Gandhi for questioning.

While speaking to reporters, former Minister and Congress MLA Roy Barman, lashed out at the ED and CBI, claiming that the agencies are now working as puppets. "People are witnessing naked and dirty politics. ED and CBI are now working as puppets. The Central Government led by PM Modi has been using them for his personal benefit.

Congress always thinks for the country and the countryman. In BJP rule only one man's voice is heard. It is a rule of Hitler. This is total fascism. We condemn this," Roy Barman stated. "When Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi talk about the problems of people, BJP use ED and CBI. Doing such things they can’t stop Congress", he added. "Now, they are trying to disgrace Congress before the people. They are doing dirty politics that people will never accept.

"People are protesting and condemning such things. There is no work, the price of essential commodities is increasing, the value of the Indian currency dropped, and poor people are suffering. In all these issues, Congress will fight and BJP will try to stop us by hatching a conspiracy," he added.