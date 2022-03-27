Agartala: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting jackfruit, a major agricultural product from the state, during the Mann Ki Baat program. Deb listened to the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat program at Swami Dayalananda Vidyaniketan in Dhaleshwar along with members of the public. “The Prime Minister during his Mann Ki Baat has highlighted the export of jackfruit of our state to the international market”, Deb said and thanked the Prime Minister, saying that even before this, various issues including Tripura’s bamboo made bottles was highlighted in Mann Ki Baat.

“As a result of taking proper measures, the commercial demand for various potential products available in Tripura is gradually increasing. Tripura’s jackfruit, which has commercial potential, is currently gaining traction in the international market beyond its national boundaries with proper management”, Deb said. He further said that the commercial aspect of jackfruit was neglected in the past.

“But now with the right steps, Queen pineapple, cardamom, lemon, bamboo bottles, and other ingredients have reached the international market. Even before this, various positive issues of the state have become known everywhere as a result of publicity through discussions on Mann Ki Baat program”, he said. The Chief Minister stated that if the demand for jackfruit in the state increases as a result of the campaign, the jackfruit growers will be further encouraged and the path to self-reliance will be paved.