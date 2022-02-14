Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb while focussing on the importance of physical exercise said that the best way to keep the youth out of drug addiction is physical exercise, sports and for which the government is working on a priority basis to expand sports facilities across the state

“The government has a bundle of plans to build more synthetic football fields in the state”, Deb said while addressing the inaugural function of Nabadwip Das Memorial Knock-out Cricket Tournament organised at Ramesh School ground at Udaipur in Gomati district on Sunday. He also paid floral tributes to the late Nabadwip Das, a prominent academic and cultural figure.

The Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, also met the players of the two teams, who participated in the final match of the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said there is no space for illicit drug and drug traffickers in Tripura and their supporters would not be tolerated. “As a result of injectable drugs and various forms of illicit drug use, young people are becoming infected with diseases like HIV. They need to be more immersed in sports and exercise to keep them free from bad contacts”, he said.

Deb said various schemes are being successfully implemented for further expansion of sports facilities for children and decentralisation of improved infrastructure. “Modernise infrastructure is being set up so that the players of the state get all kinds of opportunities for training”, CM said. He called on the police to cooperate and said that those who were trying to destroy Tripura would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to refrain from taking drugs and also to keep others from taking drugs and coming in contact with them.

During the event, Agriculture Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy, MLA Mimi Majumder and Ramapada Jamatia were also present.