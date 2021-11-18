Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday accused the previous Left Front-led government in the state of exploiting farmers and daily wage workers.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a Wet Lab, Academic Building, and Library Building at the College of Fisheries, Deb said that the previous governments in Tripura never worked in a time-bound manner to complete the public welfare schemes. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and State Agriculture Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy were also present at the event.

After the inauguration, Chief Minister Deb said that agriculture is the one and only sector, which can boost the economy in a short period of time. "I feel proud that now people don't need to attend any rallies for jobs but now earning money with farming and entrepreneurship. If BJP could form a government in Tripura ten years back, more development work could have been done", he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the per capita income of farmers has increased from Rs6,000 to Rs11, 000. He also said that the previous government never carried out any target-oriented work. They never did any work for the benefit of the farmers. No government can be successful without setting any target. It is very unfortunate that the then government failed to increase the per capita incomes of the farmers.

"They never worked for Kishan. We procured paddy through FCI which they didn't. Communists are the ones who exploited the farmers and used them for rallies and protest”, the chief minister said.

State agriculture and farmers welfare minister Pranajit Sinha Roy also said that the Central and the state governments are working very hard for the agricultural and for farmers amidst lockdown. He said that earlier many governments have ruled the state but never think of the farmers.

"After BJP formed in Tripura led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, he has taken many initiatives including procuring of paddy with MSP. And for which farmers are receiving a good amount of money", he said.

Dr Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of the Central Agriculture University of Imphal, Prof Ratan Kumar Saha, Dean of the Central Agriculture University of Imphal were also present on the occasion.

