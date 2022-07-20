Agartala: The Tripura unit of Border Security Force (BSF) in its persistent efforts in curbing the menace of trans-border smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh International Border by regularly conducting 'Special Operations' is effectively nullifying the nefarious designs of syndicates involved in trans-border smuggling.

In the series of such operations, the BSF along with officials of DRI and police gave a big jolt to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing a huge quantity of contraband items including 1179 kg of Ganja, 553 Eskuf cough syrups along with Rs 7,24,130, one Bolero Pickup van, one Alto car, one motorcycle, and 42 cattle heads having a combined seizure value worth Rs 2 crore. They also seized 1,000 Bangladeshi takas. Earlier, in the wee hours of 19th July, the BSF arrested one suspected smuggler and two infiltrators in different operations.

During the wee hours of 19th July, on specific input regarding the stocking of huge contraband items in the house of Monir Hossain (45) and Kabir Hossain (40), a joint operation team consisting of troops of BSF, DRI, and Police of Sonamura police station conducted a special operation and successfully recovered a huge consignment of dry Ganja and Eskuf syrup along with Indian currency with total seizure worth Rs 2 crore.