Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Janjati Morcha (BJJM), the tribal wing of the ruling BJP in Tripura on Friday held a protest rally against the corruption and under-development in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and submitted a memorandum to the Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya demanding an investigation in irregularities in financial and misappropriation of public funds.

While sharing the details, BJJM state general secretary Devid Debbarma said the memorandum was submitted before the governor through all the sub-zonal development officers. "There is rampant corruption and nepotism in the walk-in interview for the employment of teacher in the district council. This has been reported in the press and social media and we have also raised the issues many times but the authorities remain silent and reluctant to give any explanation on this matter, which shows the involvement of vested interest," he said.

He has also shared a copy of a memorandum in which the party has claimed that the state government on the request of TTAADC has released the fund of Rs 30 crore in a single installment, taking into the view of urgency for quality health service. "The work has not yet been completed and it has been found that the funds allotted for this purpose have remained either unspent or has been deviated for other purposes thereby depriving the indigenous people of Tripura of better health care," the memorandum reads.

It also said that the state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of a multi-storeyed building on the land belonging to the TTAADC in Agartala. "There is a sudden decision to relocate the proposed Bhawan to Shillong without any proper reason just for vested interest, which is quite evident," it reads. They also alleged rampant corruption in the procurement of thread and nepotism/favoritism in distribution.

"The deserving beneficiaries were deprived. This is a thread of scams in procurement and distribution violating all financial norms that are mandatory to be followed. There has been corruption and immoral practices in the admission of students into Khumpui Academy," it reads. The leaders of BJJM also alleged a non-transparent process in the recruitment of nurses in TTAADC.

"This memorandum is submitted through you to the higher authority of TTAADC for immediate action against the above-mentioned irregularities committed by TTAADC in financial matters, nepotism in recruitment and beneficiary selection, failing to give accounts, and misappropriation of public funds. We demand proper investigation and white paper on these matters within 15 days of submission of this memorandum," it reads.