Agartala: Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party president Dr Manik Saha on Friday claimed that the saffron party has won seven urban local body polls uncontested. Addressing a press conference held at BJP state party office, Dr Saha said that out of 20 urban local bodies in Tripura, BJP has won seven urban local bodies uncontested as no political party has filed nomination papers. He enlisted the urban local bodies- Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat, Jirania Nagar Panchayat, Ranirbazar Municipal Council, Mohanpur Municipal Council, Udaipur Municipal Council, and Santirbazar Municipal Council. Saha said that nearly 100 seats out of 334 seats in the seven urban local bodies BJP were won uncontested.

Earlier, the CPI(M) alleged that the party could not file their nomination papers in five Municipal Councils due to terror unleashed by BJP backed goons. Secretary of CPI(M) Jitendra Choudhury said that Left Front candidates could not submit their nomination papers in five Municipal Councils including Shantirbazar, Udaipur, Bishalgarh, Mohanpur and Ranirbazar and two Nagar Panchayats Jirania and Kamalpur due to BJP's continuous terror. He alleged that from the day the notification of the municipal elections was issued, the BJP-backed anti-social elements had occupied the offices of the returning officers of the concerned municipal bodies.

It should be noted that there are 334 constituencies in 10 urban local bodies after the addition of seats. The submission of nomination papers ended on November 3 while the scrutiny of their papers will be done on November 5 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is on November 8. A total of 5,94,772 voters will exercise their franchise in 770 polling stations across the 20 ULBs. Polling will be held on November 25 from 7 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be held on November 28 from 8 am.

