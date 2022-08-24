Agartala: In a big blow to BJP’s efforts at regaining its tribal support base, the party’s Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Hangsa Kumar Tripura, joined the Tipra Motha party on Tuesday. His formal joining program took place in Manikpur under the Dhalai district in the presence of Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishor Manikya Debbarma, president of TIPRA Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, TTAADC chairman Jagadish Debbarma, and others.

Taking potshots at the ruling BJP immediately afterward, Hangsa said that the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' model of the saffron party operated only for its own MLAs and ministers. "I joined Thansa (unity). This thansa is for the real development of Tripura including tribal and non-tribal. I was with the BJP for a long time and served as a Member of the District Council. We saw BJP forming their government after the 2018 Assembly Elections with their mantra 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'.

But, we are observing that this government has miserably failed in fulfilling its promises. Instead of overall development for the people, their party is working and developing its own ministers and MLAs," he said. He also informed that alongside him, more than 6,500 voters from 3,000 families - including BJP, CPI(M), and Congress supporters - joined TIPRA, noting about 100 among them were grassroots-level leaders.

The leader had won the TTAADC elections on a BJP ticket from the Chawmanu assembly elections in the state's Dhalai district by a margin of more than 7,000 votes. When asked about his stand on the Greater Tipraland issue, Hangsa said he was required to keep mum on the issue during his time in the BJP.

"When I was in the BJP, I had to protest against it as per the instruction of BJP leaders, but yes, I do support it," he noted. The proposed state of Greater Tipraland is one for tribals which includes areas both inside and outside the ADC (Autonomous District Council) and has also seen proposals of attaching areas outside state boundaries.

Meanwhile, in an oblique reference to BJP, Pradyot Kishore Manikya said the Tipra Motha was not against any group, accusing the ruling party of trying to divide the populace. "They are doing politics on the basis of religion and case, thereby dividing people. Our politics is for unity and for thansa. We are not against the Bengali population. In the 2023 elections, we will oust BJP from power" he stated.