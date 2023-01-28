Agartala (Tripura): The BJP candidates for 48 of the total 60 seats have been declared for the coming 2023 Assembly elections in Tripura. The remaining 12 candidates will be announced soon. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali constituency, sources said. This is the first list of the contesting candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Tripura Assembly polls will be held on February 16, 2023. The BJP is going alone in this Assembly election without forging any ties with other political parties in the State. The alliance with Tipra Motha regional party has not materialised with the BJP leadership deciding not to accept the demand for the separate statehood demand for Tipra land.

On the other hand, the opposition parties are trying to coming together in order to upset the BJP calculations in this election. The Congress and the CPM leaders are planning to forge an understanding to defeat the BJP candidates in the polls. The realignment of political forces is expected to throw up keen fights between contestants.