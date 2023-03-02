Agartala: The counting of votes in Tripura Assembly Elections takes place today with Election Commission all geared up to smoothly conduct the process and declare results by day end. The elections for the 60-seat Assembly were held on February 16 with a final turnout of 87.76%.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said that all preparations were completed and the counting process begins at 8 am amid tight security. In all, there will be around five to eight rounds of counting and by noon the trends will start to come up.

The CEO said that to prevent any untoward incident, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been enforced across the state from 6 pm on March 1 to 6 am on March 3, but essential services and examinees have been exempted. The state has deployed around 25,000 security forces to ensure no untoward incident happens during the counting.

The results would declare the fate of 259 candidates from different political parties who contested the polls. The election see a triangular battle between the BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress alliances, and the regional party of Tipra Motha. Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency, while Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from Dhanpur constituency in Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from Sabroom seat.

In the present elections, the Left Front and Congress are contesting together, which is their first alliance. In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, and its ally IPFT secured 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress failed to win any seat.

