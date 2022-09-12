Agartala: As many as 30 people were injured after a clash between two communities reportedly took place at the Killa Police Station area in Tripura's Gomati district on Sunday. The violent clash took place between Muslims and Tribals centering on a purported land dispute in the area.

Members of both the minorities and tribals were injured in the clashes. Two police personnel were injured and one police vehicle at the Killa Police Station was set on fire. The sources said that the area following which the clash took place is under forest land in which a tribal group 'Jamatia' and minority Muslims are living.

While speaking with reporters, a man from a minority community alleged that more than 200 tribals reportedly came all of a sudden and attacked them with sharp weapons over construction of a house by a minority family. "During the lockdown, we have received an eviction notice to vacate the area. It is where we have been living. This is Modhho Muslim Para Rayer Bari area. At a time when people are not coming out due to Covid, they have asked us to leave," he said.

He, on condition of anonymity, further said that the eviction notice was served at the instance of the BJP leaders. "Where we would go in this covid situation if they give eviction notice? Then we have filed a case and since then, they (tribals) are attacking us almost every day," the victims said. They blamed the police for not taking action though the tribals had launched an attack on them with sharp weapons and slingshots in their presence.

"A large number of tribals arrived and entered the house and attacked us with sharp weapons and slingshots. They also set our properties on fire. More than 200 people came and attacked us when we are constructing houses. They carried out such attacks on us in front of the police. The police were playing the role of silent spectators," the victims said. On the issue, police said that they had intensified security and now the situation is under control.