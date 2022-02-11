Agartala (Tripura): The Tripura police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting a person in Melaghar under the Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday.

According to the police on February 8 night, an incident of assault took place on Pongbari Kemtall road near the house of one Sajib Barman when one Balaram Debnath (25) (deceased) of Poanghari, along with his parents, went to attend the Bipad Nashini Puja in the house of Sajib Barman.

In the incident, one Prasenjit Nama assaulted Balaram Debnath and Sajib Barman with a sharp cutting knife and both of them were shifted to Melaghar Hospital where Balaram Debnath was declared brought dead.

On receipt of information, police belonging to Melaghar Police Station rushed to the spot immediately after which a case was registered in this connection.

During the investigation, police arrested three accused Prasenjit Nama(34) Ratan Nama(35) Badal Nama(28) all of them are residents of Poangbari under the Melaghar Police Station limits. The case is under further investigation.