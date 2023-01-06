Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday released the firs list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections. Under Chief Ministerial candidate and former CM Mukul Sangma, who is also the former Chief Minister of the state, Trinamool said it was focused on 'betterment' of the state. "With this much-anticipated announcement, we recommit to Meghalaya’s betterment and people’s welfare" the party said while releasing the list.

The polls are scheduled to be held by March, 2023 in the North-Eastern state. Currently, National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma is the Chief Minister, with the former party in coalition with the BJP.