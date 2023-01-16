Morigaon: Three pilgrims died after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in a road accident in the Dharamtul area of Morigaon district of Assam on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place on Sunday night when the bus, which was carrying 22 pilgrims to Parashuram Kunda, was returning to Baksa.

When the bus reached the Dharamtul Police Station, it collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside on the national highway NH-37, police said. Soon after the accident, the Dharamtul police and local administration rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured passengers were taken to the Morigaon Civil Hospital.

However, three of the passengers were declared brought dead by doctors. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. However, a police officer said that the accident might have been caused due to heavy fog in the area, which might have reduced visibility. A few days ago in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, two youths lost their lives in two different accidents.

Similarly, three youths also died in a bike accident in Darrang two days ago. Assam CM and Transport department top officials urged the people not to drink and drive. Pertinently, the Assam government has taken steps to curb road accidents and the deaths caused due to such accidents. It may be recalled that DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in December warned against drunken driving in the state. Mahanta while addressing a presser in Tezpur had said that strict action will be taken against erring drivers. The DGP, who was flanked by Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner and district transport officer, warned that if any driver is found involved in drunken driving, they will be punished.