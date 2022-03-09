Guwahati: Maoist leader Kanchan Da was interrogated by the crime branches of both Telangana and Chandigarh police on Wednesday. West Bengal Police, too, is set to interrogate the top Maoist leader.

According to special police sources, the insurgent had entered Barak valley of Assam from West Bengal in 2019 and subsequently went into hiding. It has been further learned that he was silently working to strengthen Maoists in Assam and the rest of North East India.

Both Kanchan Da and fellow Maoist top cadre Akash Orang were arrested by the police from Patimara tea garden in Assam's Kasar district on Sunday evening. Orang alias Rahul alias Kajal, as per information, has been accompanying him since 2019.

Sources said Maoist activities started slowly in Assam from 2009-10.

Kanchan Da was once arrested in Chandigarh in 1975 while the country was in a state of emergency.

The two Maoist leaders were taken into nine days custody by crime branch. After the investigation by crime branch, the duo will be taken into custody by police from different states for their own probes.