Agartala: Tripura Police on Wednesday evening detained 11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals from a bus at Inter-State Bus Terminus in Dharmanagar of Tripura’s North district which shares a border with Assam and Mizoram. Speaking with reporters Dharmanagar Sub-divisional Police Officer Soumya Debbarma said among these 11 persons, 7 are men, 2 are women, and 2 are children.

The police further said during preliminary interrogation of these Bangladeshi nationals have informed that they had entered in Indian Territory with the help of a broker. But they, however, could not say through which area they have entered.

They further said that after spending around 4 hours they have arrived at ISBT in Dharmanagar to left for Guwahati in Assam where the broker will arrange work for them. Police say the brokers have taken around Rs 15,000 from them.

The police also suspect that a racket is working across the state behind this illegal infiltration. Apart from the two children, the 9 arrested have been identified as Shahidul Mollah (28), Mohammad Alamin Mia (24), Mohammad Mollah (18), Sabir Sheikh (20), Raju Sheikh (40), Ahad Mia (21) Rahul Sheikh (17) Bina Begum (48) and Kulsum Begum (23).